Bp Plc Decreases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,036 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,065,000 after buying an additional 615,521 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,891,661,000 after purchasing an additional 246,575 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 674,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 231,490 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2,873.8% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 224,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,543,000 after purchasing an additional 217,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,530.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $297.24 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $367.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.08 and its 200 day moving average is $312.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

