Bp Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. FMR LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Synopsys by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $268.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.57 and a 200 day moving average of $232.88. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Mizuho reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.15.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total transaction of $910,208.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,367,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

