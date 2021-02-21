Bp Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,040 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,766 shares of company stock worth $37,078,183 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TT opened at $153.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.17. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.72.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

