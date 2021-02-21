Bp Plc Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Bp Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,713 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $56.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,053 shares of company stock valued at $789,580. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

