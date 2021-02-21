Bp Plc Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bp Plc decreased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,943 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Titan Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.96.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $313.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 146.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.21. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $4,069,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,732.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total transaction of $723,125.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,133.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,730. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

