Bp Plc Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,516 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Public Storage by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 329,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,348 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,643,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,675,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Truist raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.10.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $234.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $240.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.26. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

