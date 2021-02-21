Bp Plc Has $1.59 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,973 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $136.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $245,641.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.55.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

