Bp Plc Has $1.82 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Bp Plc cut its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,745,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.4% in the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.83.

Shares of TWLO opened at $425.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of -149.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $383.13 and a 200-day moving average of $310.87. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.72, for a total transaction of $1,030,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,362 shares of company stock worth $86,102,834 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

