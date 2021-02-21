Bp Plc Has $2.24 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,111 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Dollar General by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 327,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $1,056,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $1,157,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $201.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.56. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.92.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

