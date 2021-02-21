Bp Plc Lowers Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,896 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,371,000 after acquiring an additional 470,067 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,585,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares during the period. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $22,565,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 61.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 304,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,626,000 after buying an additional 115,664 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $223.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $242.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.85.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.18.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

