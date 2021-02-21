Bp Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,772 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,012,000 after purchasing an additional 999,493 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $81,373,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,720.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 942,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,394,000 after purchasing an additional 890,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,591,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at $26,869,931.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,331 shares of company stock worth $7,355,680. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.95.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $116.91 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $117.79. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of -100.78 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.29.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

