Bp Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bp Plc reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,983 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,540 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,535,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,761,000 after purchasing an additional 162,971 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,334,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,823,000 after purchasing an additional 47,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $130.63 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.81. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

