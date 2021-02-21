Bp Plc Sells 12,061 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,739 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,061 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,403,137,000 after buying an additional 980,279 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,801,000 after buying an additional 1,643,533 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,517,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,794,000 after purchasing an additional 349,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,261,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,509,000 after purchasing an additional 154,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $139.66 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $149.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.08.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.92.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $6,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,218,031.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 5,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $806,563.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 299,234 shares in the company, valued at $42,838,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,300 shares of company stock worth $21,171,858. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

