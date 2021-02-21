Bp Plc Sells 12,167 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Bp Plc reduced its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,167 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,000,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,442,000 after buying an additional 129,659 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 82,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $807,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $153.80 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

