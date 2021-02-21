Bp Plc Sells 14,333 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,333 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on A shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.64.

Shares of A opened at $126.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $136.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.63.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,026,573.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,701 in the last three months.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.