Bp Plc Sells 18,614 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,614 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 502.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,710 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,990,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $69,173,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $46,895,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after purchasing an additional 577,894 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.05.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $89.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

