Bp Plc Sells 20,759 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Bp Plc decreased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,759 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in Baxter International by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.31.

Shares of BAX opened at $78.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.19 and its 200-day moving average is $80.16.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

