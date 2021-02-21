Bp Plc Sells 21,012 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,012 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $117.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.76 and a 200-day moving average of $114.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

