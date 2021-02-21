Bp Plc Sells 3,588 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bp Plc trimmed its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 25.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $244,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total transaction of $705,231.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,898 shares of company stock worth $21,453,941. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $544.13 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $573.99. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

