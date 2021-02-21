Bp Plc Sells 4,004 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bp Plc reduced its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in MSCI by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in MSCI by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.17.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $432.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $425.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.56. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $455.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

