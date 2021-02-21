Bp Plc Sells 4,369 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Bp Plc decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,531 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW stock opened at $396.90 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.03 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $297.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.65.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at $117,938,267.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,338,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,195 shares of company stock worth $68,692,035. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

