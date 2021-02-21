Bp Plc Sells 6,103 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $1,935,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $332.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $345.16 and its 200 day moving average is $345.01. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.