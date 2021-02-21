Bp Plc Sells 74,691 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,809 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 74,691 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 118,107 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 85,007 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $149,451,000 after buying an additional 2,145,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,001,127 shares of company stock valued at $25,520,387. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $37.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.51. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $37.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -416.51 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.53.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

