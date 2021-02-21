Bp Plc Sells 8,508 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,508 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,662,000 after buying an additional 737,324 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Workday by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,470,000 after acquiring an additional 571,408 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,930,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,659,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,116,459,000 after purchasing an additional 304,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 400,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,060,000 after purchasing an additional 212,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $1,542,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total transaction of $206,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122 in the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDAY opened at $276.34 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The company has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a PE ratio of -147.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.44 and a 200 day moving average of $223.49.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.38.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.