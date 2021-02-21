Bp Plc Sells 9,052 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,052 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First American Bank lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,040,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,843,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $263.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.32 and its 200 day moving average is $282.61. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

