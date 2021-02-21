Bp Plc Trims Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,169 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $3,751,212 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $163.80 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Summit Insights lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.04.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.