Bp Plc Trims Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bp Plc decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,333 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $3,089,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,823.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,441,256. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $208.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.39, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.50.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

