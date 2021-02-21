Bp Plc Trims Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,604 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 64,542 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in HP were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in HP by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1,286.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

HP stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,490,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $336,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 433,851 shares of company stock worth $10,231,559. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.