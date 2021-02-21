Bp Plc Trims Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,955 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 32,890 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Conning Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 20.2% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in DexCom by 3.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at $2,844,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.35.

In other news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total transaction of $772,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,096.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total transaction of $14,465,133.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,541 shares of company stock worth $32,300,294 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $418.94 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.07 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 173.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $381.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.19.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.