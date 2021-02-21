Bradley Mark J. Takes $8.22 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bradley Mark J. acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,000. PayPal accounts for approximately 5.7% of Bradley Mark J.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,189 shares of company stock worth $16,453,133 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $3.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,413,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,396,024. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.98. The firm has a market cap of $336.03 billion, a PE ratio of 108.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

