Bread Price Tops $0.21 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Bread token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC on exchanges. Bread has a market cap of $18.52 million and $778,512.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bread has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00058922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.85 or 0.00750643 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00042563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00059378 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00019257 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00039412 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.15 or 0.04505700 BTC.

About Bread

BRD is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

