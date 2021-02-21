Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

MNRL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

MNRL opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $875.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -775.00 and a beta of 2.45. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 61.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 31.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.