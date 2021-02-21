Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.80.
MNRL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th.
MNRL opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $875.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -775.00 and a beta of 2.45. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Brigham Minerals
Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations
Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.