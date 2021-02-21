Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $489.96 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.56. The firm has a market cap of $199.27 billion, a PE ratio of 77.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

