Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) versus Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Financial Contrast

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) and Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Regency Centers alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Regency Centers and Broadmark Realty Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 1 5 6 0 2.42 Broadmark Realty Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67

Regency Centers presently has a consensus target price of $47.83, indicating a potential downside of 9.41%. Broadmark Realty Capital has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.16%. Given Broadmark Realty Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Broadmark Realty Capital is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Volatility and Risk

Regency Centers has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadmark Realty Capital has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Broadmark Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Regency Centers pays out 61.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regency Centers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Broadmark Realty Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Centers and Broadmark Realty Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 4.51% 1.01% 0.56% Broadmark Realty Capital 52.94% 5.64% 5.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Regency Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Regency Centers and Broadmark Realty Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $1.13 billion 7.91 $239.43 million $3.89 13.57 Broadmark Realty Capital $130.98 million 10.67 $75.24 million N/A N/A

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Broadmark Realty Capital.

Summary

Broadmark Realty Capital beats Regency Centers on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.