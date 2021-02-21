Brokerages Anticipate Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to Announce $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Service Co. International posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 127.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $49.21. 1,037,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,692. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $54.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.21%.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,294,371.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 168,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,423.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,134,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,738,086.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,551 shares of company stock worth $2,887,592. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

