Brokerages Anticipate SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for SI-BONE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). SI-BONE posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SI-BONE will report full-year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SI-BONE.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $31.66 on Friday. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average is $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $76,963.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $88,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,732,520. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 468.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 263.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

