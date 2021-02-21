Brokerages Anticipate Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to Post -$0.57 EPS

Analysts expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.29). Vapotherm posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($1.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vapotherm.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vapotherm from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vapotherm currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO opened at $28.46 on Friday. Vapotherm has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $54.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $730.31 million, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of -1.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $217,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony L. Arnerich sold 21,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $594,716.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,903.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,916 shares of company stock worth $2,129,306. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 538.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vapotherm (VAPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.