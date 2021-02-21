Brokerages Expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.03). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow 9 Meters Biopharma.

Several analysts have commented on NMTR shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

NMTR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.94. 7,548,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,376,665. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $2.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29,322 shares in the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

