Brokerages Expect IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. IVERIC bio reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IVERIC bio.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

IVERIC bio stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,941. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $7.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a market cap of $566.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.68.

In other IVERIC bio news, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $66,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,785 shares in the company, valued at $499,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

