Brokerages Expect LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LiveXLive Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.12). LiveXLive Media posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveXLive Media will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LiveXLive Media.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12).

Several analysts have commented on LIVX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 14,567 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $31,610.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,528,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,493.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 19,255 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $55,839.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,839.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 74,277 shares of company stock worth $196,469 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in LiveXLive Media by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in LiveXLive Media by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in LiveXLive Media by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in LiveXLive Media by 110.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in LiveXLive Media by 50.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

LIVX traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,752. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. LiveXLive Media has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.35.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

