Brokers Set Expectations for CAI International, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for CAI International in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CAI International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $81.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.32 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE CAI opened at $45.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.39 million, a P/E ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.06. CAI International has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $45.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CAI International by 496,864.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,029,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CAI International by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 279,219 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of CAI International by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 284,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 186,700 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,388,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CAI International by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 93,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

