Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,242,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,456,529 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 1.2% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.80% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $1,743,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAM. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 9.7% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 42,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.7% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 884,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,263,000 after acquiring an additional 31,611 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.8% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,201,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,681,000 after acquiring an additional 159,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $43.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,184.57 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $45.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

