BTU Protocol (BTU) Reaches Market Cap of $57.89 Million

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One BTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001128 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $57.89 million and $1,918.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

BTU Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

