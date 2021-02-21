Burger Swap (BURGER) Market Capitalization Achieves $98.81 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $98.81 million and $244.71 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded 150.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Burger Swap token can currently be purchased for about $8.32 or 0.00014691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.19 or 0.00501623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00067761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00093476 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00061701 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00077441 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00028422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $228.45 or 0.00403230 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,246,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,871,713 tokens. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

Burger Swap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars.

