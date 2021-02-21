C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58,749 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $49,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 89,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stephens downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $90.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.