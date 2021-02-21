C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $804,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 89,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 952,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $1,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $90.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

