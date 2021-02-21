CaixaPay (CXP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the dollar. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $284.24 or 0.00493649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00067447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00089804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00062103 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00076751 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00027639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.95 or 0.00382001 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

