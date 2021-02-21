Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Holdings Lifted by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.04% of Calavo Growers worth $12,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

CVGW opened at $75.28 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.28 and a 200-day moving average of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -96.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $234.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVGW. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Securities began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.