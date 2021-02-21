California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.64 Million Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Sterling Bancorp worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

STL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.