California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,336,000.

AIMC stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on AIMC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,213.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,060. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

